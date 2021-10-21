MML Investors Services LLC Sells 9,412 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.92 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

