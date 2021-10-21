Modern Investment Coin Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $678,603.13 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00028091 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

