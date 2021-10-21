Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $189.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.19. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.08.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.