Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.59% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $69,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

