Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAP stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

