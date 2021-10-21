Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Increased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 167.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.