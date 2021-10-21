Monero Classic Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $17,497.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00433424 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

