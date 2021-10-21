Monero Classic Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $9,223.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00407277 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 182.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

