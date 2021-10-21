Monetha Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Monetha has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $562,976.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00099577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00190849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

