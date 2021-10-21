MONK (MONK) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $625,541.76 and $1,578.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011382 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004226 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

