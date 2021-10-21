Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $491.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $500.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $521.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,427 shares of company stock worth $31,762,937 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.