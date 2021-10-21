Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $500.97 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average is $409.63. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,427 shares of company stock valued at $31,762,937. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

