Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at $11.550-$11.850 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCO stock opened at $371.94 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

