Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,278.90

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,278.90 ($29.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($30.44). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.25), with a volume of 29,525 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,278.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.