Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $339.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,093. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

