Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.38. 1,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 156.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

