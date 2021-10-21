Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

