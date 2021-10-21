Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
BAYRY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 348,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
