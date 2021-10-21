Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 348,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

