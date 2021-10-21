Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

