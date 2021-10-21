Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,021,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.