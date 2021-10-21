Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 1-Year High at $288.81

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.81 and last traded at $288.81, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.19. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,023,022.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,116 shares of company stock valued at $65,406,875. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

