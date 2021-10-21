Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0699 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $30.89 million and $683,356.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00192306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

