MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €124.00 ($145.88) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 223.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR stock opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.95 and a 200-day moving average of €58.44. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €38.09 ($44.81) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

