Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.35

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.35 and last traded at $249.03, with a volume of 5803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $217.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.