Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13,932.29

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £139.32 ($182.03) and traded as high as £141 ($184.22). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £140 ($182.91), with a volume of 666 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £139.32 and a 200-day moving average price of £128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

