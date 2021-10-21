MovieBloc Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.13 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. MovieBloc has a market cap of $65.59 million and $15.13 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00192156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,572,124,703 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

