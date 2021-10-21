Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COOP stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

