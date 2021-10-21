mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168,755.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.65 million and approximately $168,755.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,007.88 or 0.99940010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00698578 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.