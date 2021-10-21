M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.63.

BIIB opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

