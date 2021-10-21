M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

D opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.