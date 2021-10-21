M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,181 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

