M&T Bank Corp Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $184.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.