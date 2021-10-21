M&T Bank Corp Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CHD opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

