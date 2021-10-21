M&T Bank Corp Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

NYSE CFR opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $129.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

