M&T Bank Corp Has $12.39 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

