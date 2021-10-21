M&T Bank Corp Has $13.17 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.20% of Stericycle worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

