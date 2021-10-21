M&T Bank Corp Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 46.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 21.3% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,604.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,773.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,080.20 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

