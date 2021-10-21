M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.16.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $681.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 810.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

