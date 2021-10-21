M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

MDY stock opened at $507.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $508.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.31 and a 200-day moving average of $492.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

