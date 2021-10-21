M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

