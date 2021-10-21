M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,679 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $143.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

