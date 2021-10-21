M&T Bank Corp Sells 57,436 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,436 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 86,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.