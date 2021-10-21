M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,675,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,437.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,502.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,397.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

