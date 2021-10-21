M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

