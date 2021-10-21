M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

NYSE:MTB opened at $160.41 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

