M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

NYSE MTB opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

