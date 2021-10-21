MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.73

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.73 and traded as high as C$64.11. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$62.99, with a volume of 67,905 shares.

MTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.62%.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

