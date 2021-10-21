musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $160.00

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 64682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.10. The stock has a market cap of £172.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

