MXC (MXC) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. MXC has a market capitalization of $129.25 million and $19.65 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

