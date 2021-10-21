My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Hits $10.05 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $2.87 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

